Nevada Copper Provides Update on Operational Advances

YERINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today provided an update on its operations, including advances at the Company's underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow Project (the "Underground Mine") and an update on its 2022 development plan.



Underground Mine Operations Highlights

Lateral Development Rates Continue to Rise. The Company has advanced approximately 760 lateral equivalent feet in the past 30 days, a 20% increase in average daily footage from the previous 30 days. Lateral development continues on multiple headings, providing access to ore mining zones in the East South orebody and advancing development towards the East North orebody.

Sugar Cube to be Blasted Shortly. The high-grade Sugar Cube zone is planned to be drilled in December and mining is expected to commence in early Q1 2022. This will be the first stope mined in the East North orebody, which is expected to have higher quality ground conditions and significantly larger stope sizes.

Processing Plant Operating Well. The mill continues to run at design specifications with the grinding, flotation, thickening, and concentrate filtration circuits performing well mechanically. The Company anticipates increased production and recovery rates with the addition of the Sugar Cube zone to the processing plant's ore feed in Q1 2022.



Surface Ventilation Fans on Schedule. The surface ventilation fans are on schedule to arrive on site in approximately 3 weeks with installation and commissioning expected to be completed on time in line with the demands of the mine plan.



2022 Development Plan Update

Open Pit Drilling and Progressing. With additional funding received from the Company's recent public equity offering, the Company intends to undertake an infill drilling campaign and to update its open pit studies to reflect opportunities for increased scale, larger resource and other optimization workstreams. Further updates on the Company's 2022 development plan will be released shortly.



"I am pleased with the operational advances we have achieved this month, as we build on the progress from Q3," stated Randy Buffington, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our development rates continue to increase on a weekly basis and will soon provide access to the larger high-grade stopes, which is expected to result in increased ore feed delivered to our fully operational processing plant for a step further in our ramp-up progression."

Qualified Persons

The technical information and data in this news release was reviewed by Greg French, C.P.G., VP Head of Exploration of Nevada Copper, and Neil Schunke, P.Eng., a consultant to Nevada Copper, who are non-independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

