Nova Minerals Limited: Snow Lake Lithium Update

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to provide an update on its majority owned Snow Lake Resources (Snow Lake), Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.
Snow Lake Lithium announces expansion to its land holdings in Manitoba
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) ("Snow Lake"), has added significant acres to its exploration properties in Manitoba by staking additional claims contiguous with its current claim block that contains its lithium resource. The new Herb Block consists of 22 claims or 7,875 acres (3,187 ha) thereby increasing the Snow Lake's total footprint to 21,703 acres (8,783 hectares) (See Figure 1.0 in link below). Snow Lake had 13,828 staked acres (5,596 ha) prior to this expansion and the Herb Block represents a 57% increase in the Company's exploration claims by acres.
*To view tables and figures, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C81Y40QA
About Nova Minerals Limited:
Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.
