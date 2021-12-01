Nutrien Announces Early Tender Results

all amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien")(NYSE, TSX: NTR), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) of their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes).

On November 16, 2021, the Company commenced the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated November 16, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"), sent to holders of the Notes.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 30, 2021 (the "Early Tender Time"), $703,871,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security Issuer CUSIP / ISIN Numbers Principal Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level Principal Amount

Tendered as of the

Early Tender Time 7.800% Debentures due 2027 Agrium 008916 AC2/ US008916AC28 $125,000,000 1 $5,064,000 7.125% Debentures due 2036 Agrium 008916 AG3/ US008916AG32 $7,089,000 2 $0 6.125% Debentures due 2041 Agrium 008916 AJ7/ US008916AJ70 $2,874,000 3 $190,000 5.250% Debentures due 2045 Agrium 008916 AN8/ US0089AN82 $34,450,000 4 $16,000 7.125% Senior Notes due 2036 Nutrien 67077M AP3/ US67077MAP32 $292,911,000 5 $87,697,000 6.125% Senior Notes due 2041 Nutrien 67077M AQ1/ US67077MAQ15 $497,126,000 6 $99,035,000 5.250% Senior Notes due 2045 Nutrien 67077M AS7/ US67077MAS70 $465,550,000 7 $244,469,000 5.875% Notes due 2036 PotashCorp 73755L AD9/ US73755LAD91 $18,848,000 8 $2,499,000 5.875% Senior Notes due 2036 Nutrien 67077M AF5/ US67077MAF59 $481,152,000 9 $117,647,000 5.625% Notes due 2040 PotashCorp 73755L AK3/ US73755LAK35 $47,927,000 10 $7,510,000 5.625% Senior Notes due 2040 Nutrien 67077M AG3/ US67077MAG33 $452,073,000 11 $139,744,000

Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, following the Expiration Time (as defined below), the Company will accept for purchase Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn up to the Tender Cap and in accordance with the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in the table above and subject to proration as described in the Offer to Purchase. Because the tender offer was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Time, no Notes of any series tendered after the Early Tender Time (regardless of acceptance priority level) will be accepted for purchase, as described in the Offer to Purchase.

As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, subject to the Tender Cap, Acceptance Priority Levels and proration, holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time are eligible to receive the Full Tender Offer Consideration, which will be determined at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 1, 2021. In addition, holders that validly tendered Notes that are accepted for purchase by the Company will receive accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date for their tendered Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date (which is currently expected to be December 16, 2021), rounded to the nearest cent.

The Withdrawal Deadline for the Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 30, 2021, and has not been extended for any series of Notes. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 14, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such date and time with respect to the Offer, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, with respect to any or all series, the "Expiration Time").

The Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions specified in the Offer to Purchase.

Capitalized terms used in this press release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint dealer managers for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact: BMO Capital Markets Corp. toll-free at (833) 418-0762 or collect at (212) 702-1840 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (866) 309-6316 or collect at (704) 410-4756. Requests for the Offer to Purchase may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., which is acting as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Offer, at +1(800) 676-7437 (toll-free) or by email at nutrien@dfking.com. The Offer to Purchase can be accessed at the following web address: www.dfking.com/nutrien.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as ""anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the principal amount of debt securities of any series to be purchased in the Offer and the timing of the Settlement Date. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The key risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, in the relevant documents incorporated by reference in the Offer to Purchase, and in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable U.S. federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.

