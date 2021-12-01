Arbor Metals to Expand Strategic Lithium Claims in Nevada, USA

Vancouver, November 30th, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) announces that after an encouraging technical and geological review of its Miller's Crossing Lithium project and surrounding area, the Company has engaged the services of Advanced Surveying and Professional Services (ASPS) to complete the technical review and acquisition process to expand the Company's lithium project in the Big Smokey Valley. This will expand the Company's focus to include clay hosted lithium prospects on trend with American Lithium's TLC project. With the recent success American Lithium has seen with the development of the TLC project, combined with the advancement made in clay hosted lithium recovery processes, the Company believes the area is well poised to develop lithium production. ASPS has over 35 years' experience in surveying and discovering various mineral deposits in the State of Nevada. The Company looks forward to working with ASPS in completing the expansion and commencing the initial work on the project. The Company expects to be able to complete the expansion in the next couple of weeks.

The Company's expanded focus into lithium is an integral part of its exploration strategy. Management is continuously evaluating opportunities around the world where there is the potential for a significant deposit that meets the Company's criteria.

Readers are cautioned that the Company has not yet finalized the terms for the expansion of the lithium project, and there can be no guarantee that a transaction will ultimately proceed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions, which may include regulatory approval. The Company will provide further information regarding the project expansion once terms have been finalized.

