Noram Announces Appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, December 1, 2021 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX.V:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) today announced the appointment of Peter A. Ball as President and Chief Operating Officer. The addition of Mr. Ball strengthens Noram's Senior Management team as its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada continues to transition from an advanced exploration project to a potential company-making development-stage asset with the imminent completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

"We are excited to have Mr. Ball join our team as we transition from explorer to developer," stated Mr. Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium. "Peter is an experienced capital markets executive and brings with him field experience from years in the mining sector. Peter adds considerable strength to our management team as we advance our Zeus Lithium Project toward production."

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Noram Lithium at this key transformational period of the Company's advancement of its 100% owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project," commented Mr. Peter A. Ball, Noram's new President and COO. "I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of Noram's lithium development story and leverage the current global battery metals bull market. At Noram, we are executing an aggressive and focused resource development strategy to fully understand the economics of the Zeus Lithium Project. We believe the upcoming PEA, which is anticipated to be completed before the end of 2021, will clearly highlight to the market and global lithium and battery metal investors that the Zeus Project has the potential to not only reach the production stage, but significantly assist battery metal end-users tackle the demand/supply crunch clearly evident over the next decade and beyond. The Zeus Project's resource model indicates a high-grade shallow lithium deposit located in Nevada, one of the top mining jurisdictions globally, and is also immediately adjacent to the only Lithium producer in United States. I look forward to contributing to what will be Noram's biggest year ahead as we focus on aggressively elevating the Zeus Lithium Project amongst our peers and rewarding our supportive shareholders."

Mr. Ball brings a progressive track record of proven leadership experience covering more than thirty years in the mining and finance sectors. He has demonstrated competencies in the resource industry on an international level, leveraging senior executive management roles in business, engineering, finance, and securities. Mr. Ball has served in various management and senior executive roles for numerous companies most recently in Nevada at NV Gold Corp., and including Redstar Gold Corp., Columbus Gold Corp., Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities and Eldorado Gold Corp. Mr. Ball is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College and is a member of CIMM.

Noram has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to an officer and consultant of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.77 per share for a period of ten (10) years, expiring on November 30, 2031. All options granted are in accordance with the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan, and subject to TSX Venture acceptance.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSX.V:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based advanced Lithium exploration stage company. Noram is aggressively advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the current advanced resource stage to the development-stage level through the completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment by the end of 2021. The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off.

Noram's long term strategy is to become a leader in the development of lithium deposits, become a low-cost producer and supplier, and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

CEO and Director

Investor Relations Contact:

Rich Matthews

Managing Partner

Integrous Communications

rmatthews@integcom.us

+1 604 757 7179

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675431/Noram-Announces-Appointment-of-President-and-Chief-Operating-Officer