Monumental Minerals Corp. Announces Dr. Jamil Sader to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 1, 2021 - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jamil Sader to the board of directors to assist with the exploration and drill target definition of the Jemi heavy rare earth element (HREE) Project located in Coahuila, Mexico, about 40 km south of the Texas, USA border.

Dr. Jamil Sader obtained his Ph.D. in geochemistry from the University of Ottawa. He has over 20 years of experience in the mineral resource industry and has held international senior technical and management positions at MMG Resources, Anglo American, and Bureau Veritas Minerals. His extensive experience, from field geologist to senior management, has provided him a deep technical understanding across many facets of base, precious, and critical metals, and an extensive global network of geoscience professionals. Dr. Sader is currently President of MineScience Advisors.

Todd Macdonald, CEO of Monumental Minerals comments: "With the recent appointment of a very senior advisory board and today's announcement adding Dr. Sader to the board of directors, Monumental Minerals now has the technical expertise required for this type of project and we are pleased to have some top individuals in the space show such interest in this drill permitted Heavy Rare Earth project."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Monumental Minerals Corp.: Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border which the company has an option to own 100% of the 3,650-hectare project with additional acreage pending. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Weyman property located in the Kamloops and Nicola Mining Divisions and in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, British Columbia.

