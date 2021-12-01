Menü Artikel
Omai Gold Mines Corp. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

17:08 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, December 1, 2021 - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mrs. Elaine Ellingham, President & CEO will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Please register by clicking the link below:
https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-22

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Omai Gold Mines Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License covering 4,590 acres (18.575 sq. km), that includes the past producing Omai gold mine. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.8 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. Mining ceased at a time when the average gold price was less than US$400 per ounce, leaving significant drilled resources untapped and prime exploration targets untested. The Company's short-term priorities are to verify and expand the known resources, while advancing exploration on key targets, providing a solid opportunity to create significant value for all stakeholders. For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com.

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Cora Klein
Director, Business Development, VID
cklein@vidconferences.com www.vidconferences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106119


