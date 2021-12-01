Core Assets Announces Board of Directors Changes

VANCOUVER, December 1, 2021 - Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andrew Carne to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Carne earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Materials Engineering and a Masters of Engineering in Project and Construction Management from the University of British Columbia. He is a registered Professional Engineer with "Engineers and Geoscientists of BC" and has been working in the mineral exploration sector for over 10 years. He has broad experience ranging from fieldwork to permitting, government relations, metallurgical test work, and management of complex engineering studies. Mr. Carne is currently the Vice President of Corporate & Project Development for ATAC Resources Ltd. and is the Vice President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines.

The Company also announces that Alicia Milne has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Milne for her services and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments: "On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors of Core Assets, we would like to extend our gratitude to Ms. Milne for her support in building the company to what it is today. We are also thrilled to welcome Mr. Carne to the Board. His experience in government relations and metallurgical expertise in Northern BC and the Yukon will bring immense value to our team, as we progress in developing value at our Blue Property in Atlin BC."

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently owns 100% ownership of the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 ha (~1,083 km²). The Blue Property is located within the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation in the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp in northwest British Columbia. The Blue Property hosts a structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structural feature is approximately 140km in length and extends from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, continues south through the eastern-side of the Blue Property to the Tulsequah area, and crosses over into the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Management of Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property and along its entire extent. The past 50 years have seen advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement-type deposits, both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company has utilized the historic and current information gathered at the Blue Property to tailor a proven exploration model for future exploration work on the Blue Property. Core Assets' technical team believes there are opportunities for new discoveries, extending known mineralization, and further development of the Blue Property. Core Assets' objective is to become one of the premier explorers in the Atlin Mining District.

