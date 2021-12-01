VANCOUVER, December 1, 2021 - Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to welcome Andres Recalde as an independent director of the Company.

Mr. Recalde is Peruvian/Canadian and has worked extensively in Latin America as a consultant, advisor and corporate director to mining companies such as Torex Gold Resources Inc. (Mexico), Canada Gold Inc. (Peru), and Barrick Gold (Domincan Republic). Mr. Recalde holds an MBA from Eastern University in Philadelphia, and is the Past President of the Peruvian-Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

"Obtaining and maintaining a social license with the people and the communities in the areas of our exploration work is more critical than ever, and we expect Andres will be a tremendous resource to the Company in those efforts" noted Lyle Davis, Condor president.

Subject to regulatory approval and vesting provisions, and pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, Condor has granted options to Mr. Recalde to purchase 300,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.15 per share.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contactthe Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Condor Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675637/Mr-Andres-Recalde-appointed-to-Condors-Board-of-Directors