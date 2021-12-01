The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible

VANCOUVER, December 1, 2021 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC to provide virtual healthcare to patients across Canada. Chronic care or surgical patients will be enrolled onto the Connected Health platform. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for home monitoring kits and a monthly subscription fee. Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the partnership with Medtronic Canada.

For the full interview with Robert Kaul and to learn more about Cloud DX's partnership with Medtronic, click here.

Reklaim (TSXV:MYID) announces Q3-2021 financial results

Reklaim has announdced their Q3 financial results. Highlights include a YTD revenue increase by 1,496 per cent to $558,342 and a quarterly revenue increase by 70 per cent from Q2-2021. Additionally the company has increased the number of B2B data customers by 127 per cent since the beginning of the year. Reklaim has approximately +320 million user data profiles versus approximately 10,000 in Q2-2020. Neil Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Reklaim sat down with Jocelyn Aspa to discuss the company's financial results.

For the full interview with Neil Sweeney and to learn more about Reklaim's Q3 results, click here.

Pacific Ridge (TSXV:PEX) announces assay results from first drill hole at the Kliyul copper-gold project

Pacific Ridge Exploration has announced assay results from the first of three diamond drill holes at the Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project. Drill hole KLI-21-036 highlights include 437.0 m of 0.61 per cent copper equivalent (CuEq) or 0.96 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq). Assay results from the remaining two drill holes, KLI-21-037 and KLI-21-038, will be reported when available. Blaine Monaghan, President and CEO of Pacific Ridge sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the drill results.

For the full interview with Blaine Monaghan and to learn more about Pacific Ridge's assay results at the Kliyul Project, click here.

Legible (CSE:READ) receives approval to list on the CSE

Common shares of Legible Inc have begun trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol READ. Legible has entered into numerous partnerships with book publishers and distributors globally and is developing partnerships with global charitable organizations to contribute to creating healthy communities through literacy. Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect. Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of the Legible sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the listing.

For the full interview with Kaleeg Hainsworth and to learn more about Legible's listing on the CSE, click here.

