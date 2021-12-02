Phoenix Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered $1.2 Million Private Placement and Completes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, December 1, 2021 - Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV:PXA) (OTC:PGRCF) (Frankfurt:5DE) ("Phoenix Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $1,200,000 through the sale of 3,00,000 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half common share purchase warrant of the Company, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share until 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered flow-through private placement offering (the "FT-Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $2,322,000 through the sale of 4,644,000 units ("FT-Units") of the Company at a price of $0.50 per FT-Unit.

Finder's fees totalling $71,820 were paid in respect of the Private Placement and FT-Private Placement.

The Company has received conditional approval for the Private Placement from the TSX Venture Exchange. All Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue. No new control person has been created as a result of the Private Placement and FT-Private Placement.

For further information:

Andrew Lee

CEO, President and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@phoenixgoldresources.ca

