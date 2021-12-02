GoviEx Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, December 1, 2021 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), announces that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to the Company's Head of IR and Corporate Communications to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.
The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.39 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on December 1, 2026.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
