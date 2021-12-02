Bathurst Increases Financing

Vancouver, December 2, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") today announced it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 4,000,000 units to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "Placement").

The Company originally announced an offering of 3,000,000 units but increased it to 4,000,000 due to strong demand. In response to continued strong demand, the Company is now further increasing the offering to 5,000,000 units.

In all other respects, the terms of the Placement will be as announced on October 5, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, CEO

