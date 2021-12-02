Diamond Drilling Resumed at Thompson Knolls Cu-Au-Mo Project in SW Utah

VANCOUVER, December 2, 2021 - Dr. Sergei Diakov, President & Director of BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B), the "Company," is pleased to announce that Diamond Drilling has resumed at the Thompson Knolls ("TK") porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project in southwestern Utah.

The company has hired drilling contractor Falcon Drilling, the "Contractor". The contractor is based out of Prince George, B.C. Canada with a branch office in Carson City, Nevada, USA. Falcon Drilling was selected on a competitive basis. The Contractor is bringing its powerful F-6000 drilling rig and experienced crew to continue drill testing of TK anomalous areas with a capability of drilling HQ drillholes down to a depth of 6,000'. Photos of the F-6000 drilling rig will be posted to the company website in short order.

Earlier drilling at TK-3 intercepted porphyry-style mineralization both in the marbleized host rock dolomites and the underlying quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion. Drilling was stopped in the mineralized intrusive due to complications in the drill hole.

Further drillhole sites to test the mineralized TK porphyry system were identified based on the results obtained from the magnetic and AMT geophysical surveys as well as the results of the previous drilling. The Contractor will start with the drilling of TK-4, located 500 meters due south of TK-2, and directed towards a vertical conductor outlined by the AMT survey within the magnetic anomalous area over the TK porphyry system.

TK is located approximately 200 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

