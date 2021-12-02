Currie Rose Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.1 Million

Toronto, December 2, 2021 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,100,000 from the sale of up to 22,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder on behalf of the Company in relation to the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. If the volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange over the preceding 20 trading days is greater than C$0.25, the Company can elect to accelerate the term of the Warrants to 30 calendar days following the date a press release announcing the notice of acceleration is provided.

The net proceeds raised the Offering will be used for the exploration of the Company's recently acquired North Queensland Vanadium Project located in Queensland (Australia) as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. A finders fee may be paid on a portion of the proceeds from the Offering. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before December 6, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the negotiation and execution of subscription agreements and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For Additional Information please contact:

Mike Griffiths, CEO

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a publicly-traded precious and battery metal explorer focused on identifying high-value assets in Canada and Australia. Our immediate focus is the advanced North Queensland Vanadium Project in Queensland, Australia.

Please visit our website at www.currierose.com.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, President & CEO for Currie Rose Resources, a Qualified Person.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106255