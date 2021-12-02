AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Kelley as the Director of Marketing for its agricultural line of green ammonia production units

VANCOUVER, Dec. 02, 2021 - AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Kelley as the Director of Marketing for its agricultural line of Green Ammonia Production Products, which includes portable agricultural units that will supply farmers much needed green ammonia, to serve a variety of purposes in the agricultural space. These units will be capable of producing up to 4 tonnes of green ammonia per day.



Eric has over 10 years experience in all facets of agriculture crop production and equipment sales. He has sold new and used self-propelled fertilizer spreaders and chemical application equipment as well a tractors. As founder of Kelley Precision Ag he performed soil analysis and provided guidance for better farming practices and intelligent ways to improve nutrient management, such as variable rate mapping. He has also provided both growers and suppliers guidance regarding fertilizer equipment and storage solutions based on his knowledge of ammonia storage, safety and compliance aspects as well as the supply and demand structure required by the time sensitive industry of agriculture. Mr. Kelley states, "The role of green ammonia is critical towards the future of the agricultural space. Indeed, I am excited by the prospect of AmmPower becoming a disruptor in the space by not only creating green ammonia, but by getting ammonia production closer to the end user. I am truly excited about helping lead the green movement in an arena that I have worked in for over a decade."

Rene Bharti, President, states, "Moving AmmPower into the agricultural space positions it well to add an early revenue stream to go along with the potential partnerships with large port facilities currently in discussion. Given that we are currently making green ammonia at our facility in Michigan, we will be able to start the sales cycle for these agricultural units in Q1 of 2022, which puts the company on a near path towards revenues. Having Mr. Kelley on board is vital to AmmPower establishing itself as a leader in the green agricultural world."

AmmPower, with its core team of engineers and scientists, has initiated the process of development and validation of new catalyst technologies and production processes for synthesizing ammonia as well as breaking new ground in the field of decomposition or "cracking" of ammonia to release hydrogen. This work supports AmmPower's objective to supply green ammonia producing units for agricultural applications and major green ammonia production facilities to the maritime industry. In addition, AmmPower's innovative ammonia "cracking" technology will allow hydrogen to be more easily transported as ammonia and then released at the point of use.

Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower states, "We are very pleased to have Eric join our team to assist us moving forward in the green fertilizer space. Eric brings a broad capability that includes both knowledge and experience regarding fertilizer use, its storage, application practices and customer needs."

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

