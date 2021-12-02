Lucky Minerals Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

VANCOUVER, December 2, 2021 - Lucky Minerals Inc. ("Lucky" or the "Company") (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Francois Perron, President and CEO will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Please register by clicking the link below:

https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-23

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property. The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador. Find out more about Lucky here: https://www.luckyminerals.com

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Or by contacting:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

For further information on Virtual Investor Day, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.cawww.irinc.ca Cora Klein

Director, Business Development, VID

cklein@vidconferences.comwww.vidconferences.com

