International Zeolite Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Vancouver, December 2, 2021 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), an international supplier of environmentally friendly zeolite products and industry solutions, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ken Malone as Chief Revenue Officer and member of the executive management team. In this role, Ken is accountable for driving better integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions, including marketing, sales, customer support, pricing, and revenue management.

As a seasoned professional, with over 30-years of retail and consumer packed goods industry experience, Mr. Malone is known for optimizing business models, streamlining value chains, driving brand growth and delivering financial performance. Mr. Malone has held senior organizational leadership roles as a Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, as well as functional area senior executive positions in Category Management, Marketing, Merchandising, Operations and Supply Chain. He has served in senior executive roles with Loblaws Companies Ltd, Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart. Mr. Malone has also worked as a strategic business advisor/consultant within the retail and consumer packaged goods industries for PwC Consulting and his own independent consulting business.

Mr. Malone holds a Master of Business Administration degree from York University, Schulich School of Business, as well as Bachelor of Commerce with Honours degree from Queen's University, Smith School of Business.

The Company is granting Mr. Malone 200,000 stock options. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.14 per share for a period of two years, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The grant of options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

