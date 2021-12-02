Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. changes its name to G.E.T.T. Gold Inc.

Brossard, Dec. 2nd, 2021 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon", "NDR" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:NIP), is pleased to announce it has changed its name to "G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. / G.E.T.T. Or inc." and that its new trading symbol will be "GETT". The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about December 6, 2021.

In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. without further action by shareholders.

No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change.

The new CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. will be: CUSIP: 36167X100; ISIN: CA36167X1006.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.



The company's growth strategy is based on:



• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.



On behalf of the Board,



Fabien Miller, Eng., M.Sc.

Director

514-892-1935







Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc.

7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500

Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442



www.nippondragon.com

