Vango Mining Limited: Drilling Confirms Rosella Mineralisation Extension at Depth

Sydney, Australia - Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is pleased to announce further gold intersections from its ongoing open-pit focused drilling campaign drilling at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.The latest results are from the remaining two holes at the Rosella open-pit target (Figure 3*).Rosella Open PitAs per the previous announcement (ASX announcement, 24 November 2021), Rosella is interpreted to be a faulted-off continuation of the adjacent Parrot Open Pit (Figure 1*), which may present the potential for large-scale open-pit development and mining across the two open-pits. The gold mineralisation at Rosella is well-defined along a moderately north-west dipping structure within mafics, and near the contact with sediments in places.Vango's current drilling has successfully confirmed the continuity of gold mineralisation at depth at Rosella (Figures 1 and 2*). Results from the current drilling at Rosella include:o 1m at 4.0 g/t Au from 54m in VRORC0001o 3m at 10.0 g/t Au from 80m in VRORC0001 incl 1m @ 27.0 g/t Au from 80mo 2m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 89m in VRORC0002o 1m @ 2.2 g/t Au from 50m in VRORC0003o 3m at 2.6 g/t Au from 101m in VRORC0003 incl 1m @ 6.7 g/t Au from 102mo 11m at 4 g/t Au from 83m in VRORC0004 incl. 6m at 6.6 g/t Au from 85mThese results will be reviewed to establish the likelihood of economic resources being defined in the area with further drilling to be completed if warranted.Previous drilling at Rosella also delivered multiple high-grade gold intersections. Highlight historic results include:o 8m at 10.5 g/t Au from 44m in RODD0062o 7m at 5.3 g/t Au from 83m in RORC0031 incl. 1m at 29.7 g/t Au from 86mo 2m at 4.4 g/t Au from 24m in PBP01339o 5m at 2.8 g/t Au from 71m in PBR1749o 5m at 5.4 g/t Au from 59m in PBRC0022 incl. 3m at 1.4 g/t Au from 61mo 8m at 3.6 g/t Au from 69m in RORC0030o 12m at 2.1 g/t Au from 76m in RORC0032o 8m at 3.7 g/t Au from 81m in RORC00342021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next StepsVango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its 2021 drilling campaign. Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes. All results have now been reported from first-phase drilling at the Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo, Prickleys, Ibis, Exocet and Rosella open pits. Results from drilling at the remaining four open-pits will be progressively released as they become available.Vango plans to conduct a follow-up, second phase of drilling at all targets that deliver positive results from the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation to add to the Marymia resource base.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/01B2105E





Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.



The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.



Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.





