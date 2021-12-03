K9 Provides Clarification for Analytical Data in December 2, 2021 News Release

Vancouver, December 2, 2021 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) ("K9" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the units reported for the analytical data in a table included in the company news release dated December 2, 2021. The gold values reported in the first paragraph of the release (ppb) are correct, but were reported incorrectly in the accompanying table. The corrected table is as follows:

Sample # From (m) To (m) ppb ppm As 105122 0.0 3.0 425 >1000 105123 3.0 6.0 2138 >1000 105124 6.0 9.0 817 >1000 105125 9.0 12.0 428 >1000 105126 12.0 15.0 238 >1000

Note: the arsenic concentration exceeded the upper detection limit of the analytical method used for these samples.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp. has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its Stony Lake Project. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

To ensure a safe workplace environment that protects the health and safety of employees and contractors, K 9 Gold follows all federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19.

K9 Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Stony Lake project by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

