VVC To Issue Additional Shares to Stockhouse

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 - VVC Exploration Corp. ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces the following:

Pursuant to an arrangement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") in August 2021, Stockhouse is assisting VVC with general market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to grow its investor base.

At the time, the Company issued to Stockhouse 157,900 common shares of VVC and a $60,000 Note to be converted into shares in four tranches over a year. With the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, one quarter of the note ($15,000) will now be converted, as part of the second tranche, to 136,365 shares at the price of $0.11 per share, being yesterday's market price discounted by 25%. The next share issuance will occur in three months.

Stockhouse is providing VVC the opportunity to reach out to the investment community, and create a platform to educate and inform our investors in a more personal manner about VVC's Helium project in the USA and the Gloria Pilot Mine copper project in Mexico.

The Securities to be issued pursuant to the transaction will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of PHC, VVC is also a Helium Producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project, as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are removed in Mexico. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 - Tel: 416-619-5304



VVC Exploration Corp.

VVC Exploration Corp.
www.vvcexpl.com
