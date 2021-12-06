Ceylon Graphite Files NI 43-101 Technical Report With Initial Mineral Resource Estimate For K1 Mine

VANCOUVER, Dec. 06, 2021 - Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon Graphite") (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to report the filing on SEDAR the results of an initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate for the K1 Mine Project in Sri Lanka. Total Indicated and Inferred Resources of 274,489 Tonnes at a grade of +90% Cg.



Based on the exploration results of geological mapping, geophysical evidence, studying abandoned mine works and exposures and drill hole data along with historical records and geological setting of the area the resources have been calculated as: i) Indicated resources and ii) Inferred resources. (Table One).

Table One: Assessment of Resources at K1 Mine Site

Vein System Average Vein Width (m) Assumed Area of the Vein (m2) Assuming Volume (m3) Indicated Resources

(MT) Depth

(M) 01 0.26405 142x145 6,000 13,380







145









02 0.27275 142x145 5,616 12,523 03 0.26840 142x145 5,526 12,323 04 0.32080 142x145 6,605 14,729 Total Indicated Resources 52,955 All 4 veins 4.50 142x138 352,728 194,000 283 All 4 veins 0.40 142x220 49,984 27,491 503 Total Inferred resources (up to 503m level) 221,491 Total Indicated and inferred resources 274,489 +90% Cg

Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Ceylon CEO, Don Baxter commented: "We are very pleased with this strong resource estimate for the K1 Mine. K1 is the first of potentially 10+ mining prospects of similar potential contained within our land package, covering 30,000 acres containing many of the 3,000 abandoned mines. We are seeing a global recognition of Critical Raw Materials necessary for the energy transition to a carbon zero society. Natural graphite is on the list as it nearly half the volume of active materials in electric vehicle batteries as it is used in the anode. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence projects graphite demand for anodes to reach 4 million tonnes by 2030. Ceylon will continue to add resources to inventory of the now globally significant Sri Lankan Vein Graphite Deposits."

Ceylon's significant resource and our energy products division,Ceylon Graphite Technologies(UK) will allow The Company to evolve into a stand-alone battery technology company, with exclusive access to a lower cost and, unique, high performance battery grade graphite, sourced from our wholly owned deposits in Sri Lanka.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Donald K. D. Baxter, P.Eng., CEO of Ceylon Graphite Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

Don Baxter, Chief Executive Officer

info@ceylongraphite.com

Corporate Communications

+1(604) 765 8657

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

