Tin Cup Drilling Update

VANCOUVER, December 6, 2021 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the ongoing core drilling program at the Tin Cup Prospect on the Company' 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona.

Drilling has been completed on two drill holes, TC21-02 (175 metre total depth) and TC21-03 (230 metre total depth). Drilling is continuing on the third hole, (TS21-04) currently at a depth of approximately 80 metres. The initial drill program of four holes at the Tin Cup prospect is expected to be completed in early December.

CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Our initial 4-hole drill program at Tin Cup is going well and is expected to be completed in early December. Initial drill results are encouraging with strong mineralization evident in the drill core received to date. We have now dispatched the first hole to the assay lab and will release the results when received in early 2022."

The drill holes completed to date (TC21-02 and TC21-03) intercepted zones of moderate to strong mineralization within the altered andesite and rhyolite dikes. The mineralization of fracture fill and disseminated pyrite occurs within sections of moderate to strong hematite and propylitic alteration with weak to moderate sericite and silicification. Brecciated and gouge filled fault zones were encountered in both drill holes with disseminated pyrite present. Gold mineralization at the Tin Cup is primarily associated with the northwest trending structures and splays, predominantly in the andesite and margins of the rhyolite dikes.

The core samples from the first drill hole (TS21-02) have been sent to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson Arizona for assay.

Seven exploration drill holes have been approved at the Tin Cup Prospect (total 1,350 metres planned), see Table 1. Initially, 4 drill holes out of the permitted holes will be drilled (TC21-02, TC21-03, TC21-04, TC21-06), targeting the confirmation of historic high-grade mineralization that was identified by historic reverse circulation (RC) drilling in the 1980s.

Table 1 - Planned Drill Holes at Tin Cup Prospect

Hole No. Location Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) TC21-02 Tin Cup 220 -45 175 TC21-03 Tin Cup 220 -55 225 TC21-04 Tin Cup 310 -50 250 TC21-05 Tin Cup 220 -65 400 TC21-06 Tin Cup 040 -60 100 TC21-07 Tin Cup 180 -45 100 TC21-08 Tin Cup 100 Total 1,350

Figure 1 - Drilling at TC21-02

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

