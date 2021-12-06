Brixton Metals Drills 84.00m of 1.1 g/t Gold within 146m of 0.74 g/t Gold at the Trapper Target on its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 06, 2021 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its maiden drill program at the Trapper Gold Target on the Thorn Project. These results released today represent six of fifteen shallow drill holes. The remaining six holes will be released upon completion of the assays. The Trapper Target is one of fourteen Cu-Au-Ag exploration targets identified with the 80km mineralized trend within the wholly owned 2600 square kilometer Thorn Project, located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada.



Highlights

Hole THN21-195 returned 31.00m of 2.0 g/t Au within 84.0m of 1.1 g/t Au all within a broader zone of 146m of 0.74 g/t Au



The Trapper Gold Target represents a new gold target with significant scale potential



Click here for Figure 1. Plan Map of Brixton's 2021 drilling campaign at the Trapper Gold Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Figure-1_6Dec2021.jpg

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, "Our recent results from Trapper continue to prove the gold endowment of the target. We are seeing high-grade gold over broad intervals within the diorite in multiple holes, including our best gold numbers to date of 19.25 g/t Au over 11m, see news release dated November 12, 2021. Encouragingly, we are also seeing well-mineralized zones within the volcanic country rock, featuring visible gold hosted in coarse quartz-calcite-pyrite-sphalerite veins. The variety of mineralization styles, metal assemblages and host rocks have us very excited about the potential of the Trapper target."

Click here for Figure 2. Cross section looking North-West, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Figure-2_6Dec2021.jpg

Table 1. Drill highlights from THN21-188 to -192, THN21-195.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Au

(g*m) THN21-195 52.00 198.00 146.00 0.74 108.42 Incl. 114.00 198.00 84.00 1.10 92.53 Incl. 167.00 198.00 31.00 2.00 62.15 THN21-192 13.94 33.67 19.73 0.93 18.41 THN21-191 168.82 188.50 19.68 0.64 12.54 Incl. 172.30 180.00 7.70 1.34 10.31 THN21-190 72.00 94.78 22.78 0.12 2.83 THN21-189 3.62 121.60 117.98 0.13 15.71 Incl. 3.62 25.00 21.38 0.43 9.12 THN21-188 82.50 141.00 58.50 0.11 6.52 Incl. 131.00 141.00 10.00 0.37 3.71

Core samples were cut in half and sampled predominantly at 1m intervals. All assay values are uncut weighted averages. Intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We believe we are in the early stages of a significant and exciting new gold discovery at Trapper. The intrusive diorite unit seems to be a key factor to metal enrichment and it remains open in many directions. We are eager to expand the area of known mineralization through further drilling and are currently integrating geochemistry, geological-structural mapping and geophysics to advance our targeting in the meantime."

Click here for Figure 3. Visible Gold in NQ Core THN21-195 at 95.15 and 175.54m, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Figure-3_6Dec2021-scaled.jpg



Table 2. Drill Collar Information from THN21-188 to -192, THN21-195, Trapper Target.

Hole Drill Pad Core Size Total Depth Azimuth Dip THN21-188 TG21-02 HQ 196.00 180 -50 THN21-189 TG21-02 HQ 239.00 115 -70 THN21-190 TG21-02 HQ 95.31 200 -45 THN21-191 TG21-02 HQ 236.73 270 -45 THN21-192 TG21-03 HQ 177.00 275 -45 THN21-195 TG21-01 NQ 275.23 315 -45

Quality Assurance & Quality Control



Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples that returned greater than 10 g/t Au are being analyzed using a Full Metallic Screening method. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

About the Trapper Gold Target



The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold target. Rock samples have returned up to 135 g/t Au, with gold mineralization in several styles: within base metal-veins (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite); quartz-stockwork; sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets and as disseminations within the Cretaceous diorite intrusive. In 2021, Brixton completed 15 drill holes for a total 3107.34m, airborne MMT geophysics, and extensive soil and rock sampling. Broad intervals of gold mineralization in shallow drilling as was released November 12, 2021 where hole 186 retuned 139m of 2.14 g/t Au and visible gold was identified in outcrop along Inlaw Creek. In addition, two new high-grade copper-gold showings were discovered within the Trapper target area this season. In 2011, forty-two drill holes were completed, totaling 8581m, where drill hole TG11-11 returned 32.64m of 1.78 g/t Au including 0.41m of 92.8 g/t Au with visible gold. The Trapper Target is royalty free and is one of 14 mineralized targets areas on the wholly owned Thorn Project.



Click here for Figure 4. Trapper Gold Target Location Map on Gold Geochemistry Plot, Thorn Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Figure-4_6Dec2021.jpg

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-Hudbay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA, under an Farmout Option Agreement to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

