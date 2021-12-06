Menü Artikel
Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

LOS ANGELES, December 6, 2021 - The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on December 7-9, 2021, where 70 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders including: Dave Barr, Sharon Wang, Paul Andreola, Becky Popoff, Harold Leishman, Sean MacGillis, and more!

Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels, the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and Presenting Company Webcasts on Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9, full agenda here: https://canada.snn.network/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://canada.snn.network/signup

Full event website: https://canada.snn.network/

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and Thursday, December 9, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Company Ticker(s) Webcasting Link
Ackroo Inc. TSX-V: AKR / OTC: AKRFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43713
Adcore Inc. TSX: ADCO / OTCQX: ADCOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43828
Aduro Clean Technologies CSE: ACT / OTCQB: ACTHF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43732
Alpha Cognition TSX-V: ACOG / OTCQB: ACOGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43694
AnalytixInsight TSX-V: ALY / OTCQB: ATIXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43705
Aequus Pharmaceuticals TSX-V: AQS / OTCQB: AQSZF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43701
Atlas Engineered TSX-V: AEP / OTC: APEUF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43700
Aurora Solar Technologies TSX-V: ACU https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43743
Bee Vectoring Technologies CSE: BEE / OTCQB: BEVVF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43832
BIOREM Inc. TSX-V: BRM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43741
BlueRush Inc. TSX-V: BTV / OTCQB: BTVRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43667
Boardwalktech TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWLKF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43721
BQE Water TSX-V: BQE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43702
Cematrix TSX-V: CVX / OTCQB: CTXXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43744
Char Technologies TSX-V: YES https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43739
Covalon Technologies TSX-V: COV / OTCQX: CVALF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43826
DATA Communications Management TSX: DCM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43724
Deveron Corp. TSX-V: FARM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43706
Edgewater Wireless TSX-V: YFI / OTC: KPIFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43884
EMERGE Commerce TSX-V: ECOM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43846
EnWave Corporation TSX-V: ENW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43691
EQ Inc. TSX-V: EQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43864
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. TSX-V: EVGN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43665
GBLT Corp. TSX-V: GBLT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43740
General Assembly Pizza TSX-V: GA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43722
Geodrill Ltd. TSX: GEO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43727
Greenbrook TMS TSX: GTMS / NASDAQ: GBNH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43827
HAVN Life Sciences CSE: HAVN / OTC: HAVLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43737
HealthSpace Data Systems CSE: HS / OTC: HDSLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43690
Imaflex TSX-V: IFX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43704
INEO Solutions TSX-V: INEO / OTCQB: INEOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43903
Intouch Insight TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43692
Kontrol Technologies NEO: KNR / OTCQB: KNRLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43725
LEAF Mobile TSX: LEAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43730
Legible Inc. CSE: READ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43825
Marvel Biosciences TSX-V: MRVL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43699
Medexus Pharmaceuticals TSX: MDP / OTCQX: MEDXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43734
MediaValet TSX: MVP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43698
MedX Health TSX-V: MDX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43866
Microbix TSX: MBX / OTCQX: MBXBF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43824
Minerva Intelligence TSX-V: MVAI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43693
Miravo Healthcare TSX: MRV / OTCQX: MRVFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43693
Nanalysis Corp. TSX-V: NSCI / OTCQX: NSCIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43695
Network Media Group TSX-V: NTE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43719
Noram Lithium Corp. TSX-V: NRM / OTCQB: NRVTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43885
Nova Leap Health TSX-V: NLH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43738
Nurosene Health Inc. CSE: MEND / OTC: MNNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43831
OneSoft Solutions TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43736
Organic Garage TSX-V: OG / OTCQX: OGGFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43863
OverActive Media TSX-V: OAM / OTCQB: OAMCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43729
ProntoForms TSX-V: PFM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43728
Redishred Capital Corp. TSX-V: KUT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43830
Reklaim TSX-V: MYID / OTCQB: MYIDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43829
RESAAS Services Inc. TSX-V: RSS / OTCQB: RSASF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43733
Royal Wins Corporation CSE: SKLL / OTCQB: RYWCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43742
Spectra7 Microsystems TSX-V: SEV / OTCQB: SPVNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43735
Spectral Medical TSX: EDT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43726
Tetra Bio-Pharma TSX: TBP / OTCQB: TBPMF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43861
Think Research Corporation TSX-V: THNK https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43845
Thunderbird Entertainment TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43717
UGE International TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43714
Venzee Technologies TSX-V: VENZ / OTCQB: VENZF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43696
Vibe Growth Corporation CSE: VIBE / OTCQX: VIBEF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43897
Vicinity Motors TSX-V: VMC / NASDAQ: VEV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43716
VitalHub TSX: VHI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43731
Vitality Products TSX-V: VPI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43703
Voxtur Analytics TSX-V: VXTR / OTCQB: VXTRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43865
Wishpond Technologies TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43697
Wondr Gaming CSE: WDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43896
Xybion Digital Inc. TSX-V: XYBN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43862

About the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

