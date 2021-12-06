Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021
LOS ANGELES, December 6, 2021 - The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on December 7-9, 2021, where 70 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.
The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders including: Dave Barr, Sharon Wang, Paul Andreola, Becky Popoff, Harold Leishman, Sean MacGillis, and more!
Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels, the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and Presenting Company Webcasts on Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9, full agenda here: https://canada.snn.network/agenda
If you would like to attend and participate in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://canada.snn.network/signup
Full event website: https://canada.snn.network/
On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and Thursday, December 9, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.
|Company
|Ticker(s)
|Webcasting Link
|Ackroo Inc.
|TSX-V: AKR / OTC: AKRFF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43713
|Adcore Inc.
|TSX: ADCO / OTCQX: ADCOF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43828
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|CSE: ACT / OTCQB: ACTHF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43732
|Alpha Cognition
|TSX-V: ACOG / OTCQB: ACOGF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43694
|AnalytixInsight
|TSX-V: ALY / OTCQB: ATIXF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43705
|Aequus Pharmaceuticals
|TSX-V: AQS / OTCQB: AQSZF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43701
|Atlas Engineered
|TSX-V: AEP / OTC: APEUF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43700
|Aurora Solar Technologies
|TSX-V: ACU
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43743
|Bee Vectoring Technologies
|CSE: BEE / OTCQB: BEVVF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43832
|BIOREM Inc.
|TSX-V: BRM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43741
|BlueRush Inc.
|TSX-V: BTV / OTCQB: BTVRF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43667
|Boardwalktech
|TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWLKF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43721
|BQE Water
|TSX-V: BQE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43702
|Cematrix
|TSX-V: CVX / OTCQB: CTXXF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43744
|Char Technologies
|TSX-V: YES
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43739
|Covalon Technologies
|TSX-V: COV / OTCQX: CVALF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43826
|DATA Communications Management
|TSX: DCM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43724
|Deveron Corp.
|TSX-V: FARM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43706
|Edgewater Wireless
|TSX-V: YFI / OTC: KPIFF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43884
|EMERGE Commerce
|TSX-V: ECOM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43846
|EnWave Corporation
|TSX-V: ENW
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43691
|EQ Inc.
|TSX-V: EQ
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43864
|EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
|TSX-V: EVGN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43665
|GBLT Corp.
|TSX-V: GBLT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43740
|General Assembly Pizza
|TSX-V: GA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43722
|Geodrill Ltd.
|TSX: GEO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43727
|Greenbrook TMS
|TSX: GTMS / NASDAQ: GBNH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43827
|HAVN Life Sciences
|CSE: HAVN / OTC: HAVLF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43737
|HealthSpace Data Systems
|CSE: HS / OTC: HDSLF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43690
|Imaflex
|TSX-V: IFX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43704
|INEO Solutions
|TSX-V: INEO / OTCQB: INEOF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43903
|Intouch Insight
|TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43692
|Kontrol Technologies
|NEO: KNR / OTCQB: KNRLF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43725
|LEAF Mobile
|TSX: LEAF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43730
|Legible Inc.
|CSE: READ
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43825
|Marvel Biosciences
|TSX-V: MRVL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43699
|Medexus Pharmaceuticals
|TSX: MDP / OTCQX: MEDXF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43734
|MediaValet
|TSX: MVP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43698
|MedX Health
|TSX-V: MDX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43866
|Microbix
|TSX: MBX / OTCQX: MBXBF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43824
|Minerva Intelligence
|TSX-V: MVAI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43693
|Miravo Healthcare
|TSX: MRV / OTCQX: MRVFF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43693
|Nanalysis Corp.
|TSX-V: NSCI / OTCQX: NSCIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43695
|Network Media Group
|TSX-V: NTE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43719
|Noram Lithium Corp.
|TSX-V: NRM / OTCQB: NRVTF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43885
|Nova Leap Health
|TSX-V: NLH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43738
|Nurosene Health Inc.
|CSE: MEND / OTC: MNNDF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43831
|OneSoft Solutions
|TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43736
|Organic Garage
|TSX-V: OG / OTCQX: OGGFF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43863
|OverActive Media
|TSX-V: OAM / OTCQB: OAMCF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43729
|ProntoForms
|TSX-V: PFM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43728
|Redishred Capital Corp.
|TSX-V: KUT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43830
|Reklaim
|TSX-V: MYID / OTCQB: MYIDF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43829
|RESAAS Services Inc.
|TSX-V: RSS / OTCQB: RSASF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43733
|Royal Wins Corporation
|CSE: SKLL / OTCQB: RYWCF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43742
|Spectra7 Microsystems
|TSX-V: SEV / OTCQB: SPVNF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43735
|Spectral Medical
|TSX: EDT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43726
|Tetra Bio-Pharma
|TSX: TBP / OTCQB: TBPMF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43861
|Think Research Corporation
|TSX-V: THNK
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43845
|Thunderbird Entertainment
|TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43717
|UGE International
|TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43714
|Venzee Technologies
|TSX-V: VENZ / OTCQB: VENZF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43696
|Vibe Growth Corporation
|CSE: VIBE / OTCQX: VIBEF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43897
|Vicinity Motors
|TSX-V: VMC / NASDAQ: VEV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43716
|VitalHub
|TSX: VHI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43731
|Vitality Products
|TSX-V: VPI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43703
|Voxtur Analytics
|TSX-V: VXTR / OTCQB: VXTRF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43865
|Wishpond Technologies
|TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43697
|Wondr Gaming
|CSE: WDR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43896
|Xybion Digital Inc.
|TSX-V: XYBN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43862
About the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event
The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.
If you would like to attend the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup
About SNN.Network
SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.
