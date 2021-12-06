Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

LOS ANGELES, December 6, 2021 - The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on December 7-9, 2021, where 70 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders including: Dave Barr, Sharon Wang, Paul Andreola, Becky Popoff, Harold Leishman, Sean MacGillis, and more!

Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels, the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and Presenting Company Webcasts on Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9, full agenda here: https://canada.snn.network/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://canada.snn.network/signup

Full event website: https://canada.snn.network/

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and Thursday, December 9, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Company Ticker(s) Webcasting Link Ackroo Inc. TSX-V: AKR / OTC: AKRFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43713 Adcore Inc. TSX: ADCO / OTCQX: ADCOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43828 Aduro Clean Technologies CSE: ACT / OTCQB: ACTHF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43732 Alpha Cognition TSX-V: ACOG / OTCQB: ACOGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43694 AnalytixInsight TSX-V: ALY / OTCQB: ATIXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43705 Aequus Pharmaceuticals TSX-V: AQS / OTCQB: AQSZF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43701 Atlas Engineered TSX-V: AEP / OTC: APEUF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43700 Aurora Solar Technologies TSX-V: ACU https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43743 Bee Vectoring Technologies CSE: BEE / OTCQB: BEVVF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43832 BIOREM Inc. TSX-V: BRM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43741 BlueRush Inc. TSX-V: BTV / OTCQB: BTVRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43667 Boardwalktech TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWLKF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43721 BQE Water TSX-V: BQE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43702 Cematrix TSX-V: CVX / OTCQB: CTXXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43744 Char Technologies TSX-V: YES https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43739 Covalon Technologies TSX-V: COV / OTCQX: CVALF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43826 DATA Communications Management TSX: DCM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43724 Deveron Corp. TSX-V: FARM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43706 Edgewater Wireless TSX-V: YFI / OTC: KPIFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43884 EMERGE Commerce TSX-V: ECOM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43846 EnWave Corporation TSX-V: ENW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43691 EQ Inc. TSX-V: EQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43864 EverGen Infrastructure Corp. TSX-V: EVGN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43665 GBLT Corp. TSX-V: GBLT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43740 General Assembly Pizza TSX-V: GA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43722 Geodrill Ltd. TSX: GEO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43727 Greenbrook TMS TSX: GTMS / NASDAQ: GBNH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43827 HAVN Life Sciences CSE: HAVN / OTC: HAVLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43737 HealthSpace Data Systems CSE: HS / OTC: HDSLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43690 Imaflex TSX-V: IFX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43704 INEO Solutions TSX-V: INEO / OTCQB: INEOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43903 Intouch Insight TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43692 Kontrol Technologies NEO: KNR / OTCQB: KNRLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43725 LEAF Mobile TSX: LEAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43730 Legible Inc. CSE: READ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43825 Marvel Biosciences TSX-V: MRVL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43699 Medexus Pharmaceuticals TSX: MDP / OTCQX: MEDXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43734 MediaValet TSX: MVP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43698 MedX Health TSX-V: MDX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43866 Microbix TSX: MBX / OTCQX: MBXBF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43824 Minerva Intelligence TSX-V: MVAI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43693 Miravo Healthcare TSX: MRV / OTCQX: MRVFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43693 Nanalysis Corp. TSX-V: NSCI / OTCQX: NSCIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43695 Network Media Group TSX-V: NTE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43719 Noram Lithium Corp. TSX-V: NRM / OTCQB: NRVTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43885 Nova Leap Health TSX-V: NLH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43738 Nurosene Health Inc. CSE: MEND / OTC: MNNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43831 OneSoft Solutions TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43736 Organic Garage TSX-V: OG / OTCQX: OGGFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43863 OverActive Media TSX-V: OAM / OTCQB: OAMCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43729 ProntoForms TSX-V: PFM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43728 Redishred Capital Corp. TSX-V: KUT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43830 Reklaim TSX-V: MYID / OTCQB: MYIDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43829 RESAAS Services Inc. TSX-V: RSS / OTCQB: RSASF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43733 Royal Wins Corporation CSE: SKLL / OTCQB: RYWCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43742 Spectra7 Microsystems TSX-V: SEV / OTCQB: SPVNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43735 Spectral Medical TSX: EDT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43726 Tetra Bio-Pharma TSX: TBP / OTCQB: TBPMF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43861 Think Research Corporation TSX-V: THNK https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43845 Thunderbird Entertainment TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43717 UGE International TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43714 Venzee Technologies TSX-V: VENZ / OTCQB: VENZF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43696 Vibe Growth Corporation CSE: VIBE / OTCQX: VIBEF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43897 Vicinity Motors TSX-V: VMC / NASDAQ: VEV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43716 VitalHub TSX: VHI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43731 Vitality Products TSX-V: VPI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43703 Voxtur Analytics TSX-V: VXTR / OTCQB: VXTRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43865 Wishpond Technologies TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43697 Wondr Gaming CSE: WDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43896 Xybion Digital Inc. TSX-V: XYBN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43862

About the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, please register here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

