Angkor Resources Commences Trading on The OTCQB

Grande Prairie, December 6, 2021 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTCQB: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. Angkor's common shares are upgraded from the previous 'OTC Pink Sheets' to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "ANKOF'. The shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol 'ANK'.

Delayne Weeks, CEO, comments, "This approval and listing supports our strategy to expand the Angkor story, provide greater exposure, and deliver liquidity for our shareholders. Our US investors are a very important segment of our shareholdings in the market and this provides them with direct easy access to Angkor's securities."

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access Angkor's securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106720