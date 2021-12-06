West Oak Gold Corp. Discovers New Targets at Hedgehog; Samples Include 0.22% Copper in Soils, Claim Block Expanded

Vancouver - Dec 6, 2021 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) ("Eastfield") and West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE:WO) ("West Oak") are pleased to provide an update on 2021 exploration completed at the Hedgehog project (located near Barkerville, BC).

Highlights of the current work include a multitude of sporadic single point anomalous occurrences of gold, copper, zinc and arsenic and a cohesive cluster of anomalous arsenic and lead values (250 m in length, width unknown) on the southeast edge of the 2021 grid that compelled Eastfield to stake additional ground to expand the claim group by staking 1,000 meters to the east. Single point soil anomalies reach 819 ppb gold, 444 ppm arsenic and 2,210 ppm copper (0.22%). The company is particularly intrigued by soil sample L899E, 8775N with 2,210 ppm copper and 8.45% iron. Interest in this sample is is inspired by previous float samples collected further south on the property including a massive sulfide boulder grading 24.3% copper and 19.6 g/t silver collected in 1999 and five chalcopyrite rich massive boulders with an average grade of 8.0% copper, 8.9 g/t silver collected by Hudson Bay Exploration and Development in 2000 (as reported in their report filed with the BC Ministry of Mines).

In 2013, Eastfield discovered the Golden Sky showing, a new area of mineralization in the northern region of the claims where quartz veins hosted in sheared rhyolite returned grab samples to 1.51 g/t gold, 1.37% zinc, 0.48% lead, 1,203 ppm arsenic and 1,313 ppm antimony. A small soil grid was established at Golden Sky in 2014 but no follow up or further work was completed until 2021 (the current program) when 596 soil and rock samples were collected.

The Hedgehog Project is located approximately 12 kilometers north of the community of Barkerville, BC. Exploration models at Hedgehog include lode gold and ("Cyprus Style") massive sulfides with most historic work having taken place for the latter. No follow up of this year's anomaly has yet been attempted. Other companies active in the area include Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.) (TSX: OR) who are currently conducting a major exploration program for gold ten kilometers to the south in and around the former operating Barkerville Mine (the Cariboo Gold Project).

West Oak Gold Corp. may earn a 60% interest in the Hedgehog property by completing $1,750,000 in exploration and making $377,500 in cash and or share payments by the fourth anniversary.

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a well-funded Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield also holds a strategic position in Consolidated Woodjam Copper consisting of approximately 10% of its outstanding shares. A summary of active projects is as follows:

Zymo: copper-gold porphyry, located 70 km west of Smithers, BC and 100% owned. Results include drill holes ZY08-07 with 0.72% copper and 0.66 g/t gold over 72 meters and hole ZY11-20 with 0.28% copper and o.34 g/t gold over 126 m. Peripheral precious metal veins have returned up to 10.78 g/t gold. Work completed in 2021 included expansions to the induced polarization and soil grids at a cost of approximately $400,000. Zymo is fully permitted.

Iron Lake: copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt, located 40 kilometers northeast of 100 Mile House, BC. The project is optioned to Tech-X Resources Inc. (a private company headed by Haig Farris). Targets include ultramafic copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt and porphyry copper-gold. Tech-X may earn an 80% interest in Iron Lake by completing a total of $12,000,000 in work and paying a total of $1,000,000 in option payments by December 31, 2027. Work competed in 2021 included an airborne MobileMT survey flown by Expert Geophysics Limited In June and extensive geological reconnaissance and sampling later in the season. Drilling is planned for 2022.

Indata: copper-gold porphyry and precious vein, located 120 km north of Fort St. James, BC, optioned to Prophecy Potash Corp who may earn 60% by completing $2,000,000 in exploration and paying $450,000 (cash and/or shares)over a five year term. A number of very prospective untested induced polarization targets exist and are fully permitted. Results from previous drilling include DDH88-11 with 47.26 g/t gold over 4 m and DDH98-4 with 0.20% copper over 148 m including 0.37% copper over 24 m at the bottom. In 2019 new mineralization was exposed by logging activities in the southern region of the claims with samples returning up to 3.64% copper and 5.95 g/t gold. The Kwanika and Stardust deposits, owned by Northwest Copper Corp., are located immediately north of Indata and share similar geology.

