Lundin Group Webinar on the Vicuña District: A Giant Metal Deposit Cluster

VANCOUVER, Dec. 6, 2021 - The Lundin Group is pleased to announce it will host a live webinar presentation introducing the Vicuña District, which is emerging as a very rare and globally significant Giant Metal Deposit Cluster in South America, on Thursday, December 9, at 09:00 PST // 12:00 EST // 18:00 CET.

To date, the Lundin Group, through three separately listed public companies: Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL), Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) and NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX), has made significant discoveries of copper, gold and silver in the region which spans approximately 400 square kilometres, and each of the companies continue to be committed to the aggressive exploration of this area.

The webinar will be conducted by two of the Lundin Group's most senior geologists: Neil O'Brien, former VP Exploration for Lundin Mining and Wojtek Wodzicki, CEO of NGEx Minerals Ltd., and board member of Filo Mining Corp. and Josemaria Resources Inc.

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 09:00 PST // 12:00 EST // 18:00 CET

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m_97oi6zSiekxlq91iS3yA

About the Lundin Group:

The Lundin Group is comprised of twelve separate, individually managed public companies focused on the natural resource sector. The commodities the companies are involved in include copper, gold, silver, zinc, diamonds and oil & gas in over twenty countries worldwide. The Lundin Group itself is not a corporate entity or a parent company. Lundin Group expertise ranges from early exploration to development and production.

SOURCE Lundin Group