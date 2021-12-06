Norseman Silver Canada and Argentina Exploration Update

Vancouver, December 6, 2021 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (OTC:NOCSF) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Silver Vista project located in British Columbia, Canada, and exploration on the Taquetren silver project in Argentina.

Silver Vista

All the laboratory analytical results from the recently concluded 2021 drilling program at the Silver Vista Project have already been received. The program involved the completion of nine drill holes with an aggregate length of 1,507 meters. With the latest additional sub-surface information gathered, the target zones of the sedimentary-hosted Cu-Ag mineralization has been delineated further along strike and down dip.

Anomalous drill intercepts were encountered along the central sections of the NE-SW trending and west dipping mineralized zones in the MR target area. Two main mineralized layers from this central section of about 300 meters in strike length appear to extend into thinner zones on both directions along strike. The drill intercepts however very strongly show the increasing widths and significantly higher metal grades down dip of the mineralized layers. The central zone intercepts are recorded through:

Drill Hole SV21-07 where a continuous 46m.-long zone from 106m. averages 48 g/t Ag and 0.62% Cu. This zone includes a 17 m. section containing 94 g/t Ag and 1.34% Cu. Along this zone as well, the highest Ag grade of 431 g/t (121-122m.) and the highest Cu grade of 2.57% (112-113m.) were picked up.

Drill Hole SV21-01 which is about 60 meters to the northwest of SV21-07 recorded 47.82 meters of 37 g/t Ag and 0.21% Cu from 151.86m. This zone includes sections of 14.59m of 61 g/t Ag and 0.33% Cu from 162.50m and 8.25m of 50 g/t Ag and 0.46% Cu from 182.75m.

Drill Hole SV 21-02 which is about 70 meters to the northwest of SV21-01 recorded 30.06 meters of 30 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu. This includes a 12.50m section of 38 g/t Ag and 0.75% Cu from 180.00 m.

The drill results provide further confirmation of the continuities of the sandstone-hosted Ag-Cu mineralization, with the apparent better metal grades and increasing thicknesses at deeper levels. So far, the surface outcropping mineralized zones have already been traced out down to depths of about 150 meters from surface.

Argentina

In Rio Negro Province, Argentina, exploration is continuing on the Taquetren project. The project is located in an underexplored region that hosts Patagonia Gold's Calcatreau Gold-Silver Deposit and Pan American's Navidad, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits.

This program is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 with results expected in January 2022. Norseman plans to continue to expand its exploration at Taquetren through an accelerated exploration program in Q1, 2022.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Rene Victorino, P. Geo., Vice President for Exploration of Norseman Silver Inc., a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

About Norseman Silver

Norseman Silver is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing silver assets with upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Cariboo, Silver Vista, Silver Switchback and New Moon projects, located in a prolific region in central British Columbia, Canada, and the Taquetren silver project, located in Rio Negro, Argentina. Norseman Silver's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NOC and on the OTCQB under the symbol NOCSF. Learn more about Norseman Silver at www.norsemansilver.com.

