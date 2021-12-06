Royal Road Minerals Receives Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Exploration and Developer Award During Ceremony at Mines and Money Event, London

Toronto, December 6, 2021 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Exploration and Developer Award at the Mines and Money event which took place in London on December 1 - 2, 2021.

The Company also received the Economic Development Award at the Colombia Gold Symposium which was held in Medellin on November 16 - 17, 2021.

These awards recognize the efforts made by the company to promote Environmental Excellence at all of its exploration sites, sustainable development through its community programs and innovative "Accelerator" initiatives and transparency and engagement amongst its key local, regional and international stakeholders.

"This recognition would not have been possible without the support and trust of our community partners and the dedicated efforts of our on-ground specialists," said Raul Farfan, Royal Road Minerals, Executive Director, Sustainability. "ESG is at the core of our business, and we are convinced that exemplary performance will be crucial in order to maintain engagement with the financial community, unlock world class mineral bodies that are necessary for the transition to a decarbonized economy and meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals".

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

