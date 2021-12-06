Tarku Closes $750,000 Private Placement Financing

MONTREAL, December 6, 2021 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU)( FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that it has closed on December 3rd, 2021, a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000. This Private Placement is comprised of 7,500,000 Flow-Through Shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share.

In addition, the Company expects closing a second Private Placement before December 17, 2021, that will consist of a maximum 2,500,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for a maximum of $250,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months after the closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be legended with a hold period of four (4) months and one day from the date of issuance. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company paid finder's fees in a cash commission equal to 7% of aggregate proceeds from the sale of Units sourced by the finder totaling $38,500, as well as finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in an amount of 385,000 which is equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Units sourced by the finder pursuant to the Private Placement. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 until December 3rd, 2023.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's precious metals exploration projects in Quebec (Apollo, Atlas Apollo and Admiral). The Private Placement has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. In Arizona, in the Tombstone district, Tarku owns the option to acquire 75% on 20km2 in the Silver Strike Project.

