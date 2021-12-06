Contact Gold Closes Final Tranche of $3,000,000 Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, December 6, 2021 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), resulting in the issuance of an additional 2,400,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $120,000. In aggregate with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, announced November 25, 2021, the Company has issued 60,000,000 Units, for gross proceeds of $3,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to undertake further drilling at Contact Gold's Green Springs gold project & continued exploration at the Pony Creek gold project, each located in Nevada, and for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date (the "Expiry Date"). In the event that at any time between four months and one day following the closing date and the Expiry Date, the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at a closing price which is equal to or greater than $0.15 for a period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date such notice is provided.

Aggregate finder fees paid in cash in connection with the Offering totaled $57,088.74.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period in Canada. The offered securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Offers and sales in the United States will be limited to institutional accredited investors. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361

Matthew Lennox-King - President & CEO

Jack Trembath - Manager, Investor Relations

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

