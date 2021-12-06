Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Scott as Vice President of Evaluations and Technical Services effective January 10, 2022.

Mr. Scott is a highly accomplished mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in the resource industry, including extensive experience in both underground and open-pit mines. Most recently, Mr. Scott was a Managing Director in the Commodities and Global Markets business of Macquarie Group Ltd. ("Macquarie") and prior to that, Senior Vice President. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. Scott served as Director, Long Term Asset Planning and as Manager, Reserve Evaluations at Teck Resources Ltd.. He also served in multiple geologist positions at Teck Resources, Placer Dome Gold, and Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines. Mr. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mining Geology Engineering from Curtin University, Western Australia School of Mines.

Tony will be directing the Company's activities related to technical matters (including responsibilities as a licensed Qualified Person ("QP") for resource and reserve reporting), leading and managing the strategic and annual planning cycle processes for the Company, and heading project evaluations for internal brownfield growth as well as evaluations of potential merger and acquisition opportunities.

"We are delighted to welcome Tony to the executive management team," said Dale Andres, President of Gatos Silver. "With Gatos Silver entering a phase of optimization and growth, Tony brings extensive strategic, evaluations and technical mining experience to the Company and we look forward to incorporating his knowledge and expertise to further improve our Los Gatos Joint Venture operations and to help grow the Company."

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district. As a 70%-owner of the LGJV, the Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the LGJV's Cerro Los Gatos deposit.

