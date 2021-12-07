Corrected: Secova Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $500,000

VANCOUVER, December 6, 2021 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK) (CNSX:SEK.CN) USA (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds to the Company of up to $500,000 (the "Offering") by the issuance of up to 2,702,703 flow through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a purchase price of $0.185 per Flow Through Share.

The Company will use the proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares to incur flow-through expenditures which qualify as 100% Canadian Exploration Expense ("CEE"), and will renounce said flow-through expenditures to the investors for the taxation year ending December 31, 2021. For subscribers residing in Quebec, they will be eligible for maximum deductions for Quebec income tax purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company may pay eligible finders a fee (the "Finder's Fees") on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations by the middle of 2022. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the resource in these assets.

For more information on Secova Metals Corp. please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 604-803-5229 or visit the website at www.secova.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by CEO and Chairman Brad Kitchen.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, Secova Metals Corp.

"Brad Kitchen"

Chairman, CEO, and Director

Tel: +1 604-803-5229

Email: info@secova.ca

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

