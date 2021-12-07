C3 Metals Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

Toronto, December 7, 2021 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol CUAUF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CCCM. The Company's common shares are also now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Venture Market provides a dealer market for C3 Metals' common shares in the United States providing easier access for investment for US-based shareholders. The OTCQB Venture Market provides trading for close to 900 US and international companies through its SEC-registered OTC Link® ATS, which features over 110 broker-dealers.

The OTCQB listing, when combined with DTC eligibility, is anticipated to provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for existing U.S. shareholders and potential new investors. An OTCQB Venture Market listing provides exemptions from certain U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand the ability of investment advisors' to research and recommend investment in C3 Metals.

Quotes for C3 Metals' US symbol are available directly at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CUAUF/overview

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals stated, " We are pleased to have been accepted to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market and acceptance of DTC settlement eligibility which we believe will increase the Company's exposure to US retail and institutional investors, increasing liquidity for existing and new shareholders."

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson

President & CEO

ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 416 572 2512

arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. (www.c3metals.com) is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the discovery and development of large copper-gold deposits with properties in Peru, Jamaica and Canada.

The Company's flagship project is the Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Mineral Belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). Drilling commenced in February 2021, returning high-grade copper-gold mineralization over significant thicknesses. The ongoing program has been expanded to test multiple geophysical targets.

In Jamaica, the Company's 100% interest licenses cover 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain where multiple porphyries have been delineated. The Company is advancing fieldwork on new areas of interest. In Canada, C3 Metals holds a 100% interest in the 91 km2 Mackenzie porphyry copper-gold project within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to C3 Metals. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of C3 Metal's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and C3 Metals is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

