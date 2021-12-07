Vancouver, Dec. 07, 2021 - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), welcomes James Guilinger to the First Tellurium team. Mr. Guilinger's tellurium exploration and development experience spans more than 20 years, involving various investigation consulting projects for tellurium throughout the USA and the world.



Tellurium's primary use is for manufacturing films essential to photovoltaic solar cells. When alloyed with other elements, such as cadmium, tellurium forms a compound that exhibits enhanced electrical conductivity. Therefore, a thin film can efficiently absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity.

While working with First Solar, Mr. Guilinger, on their behalf, accomplished:

• Exploring, developing and permitting a tellurium mine in Mexico.

• Evaluation of a shutdown Tellurium mine in China that subsequently was put back into production with exclusive sales to First Solar.

• Evaluation of a significant tellurium resource in Canada that led to the signing of an MOU for eventual sales of tellurium to First Solar.

• Exploring and sampling a high-grade tellurium & gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

• Exploring and sampling significant undeveloped tellurium-rich mineral deposits in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Armenia, Russia, Australia and Finland.

Mr. Guilinger holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Geology from the University of Colorado, an MBA and International Business & Economics from Regis University, Denver, Colorado. He is a member of good standing with the Society of Mining Engineers of the A.I.M.E., a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and a member of the QP Geology and the Mining and Metallurgical Society.

"Having spent a great deal of my life exploring and reporting on tellurium, including a worldwide tellurium resource and market review, I am most impressed with the properties held by First Tellurium," Stated Mr. Guilinger. "I am happy to join the team and assist in the development of these projects."

"You'd be hard pressed to find anyone with more tellurium exploration experience than Jim," explained Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. "His native understanding of tellurium, both on and off the field, is of great benefit as we move to deploy our business strategies and monetize our resources."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





