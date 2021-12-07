Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock Announces Strong Results from its Buster Well in Wyoming

864 barrels of oil in first full month of production/Declining drilling costs

Mannheim/Denver. Bright Rock Energy today announced production results from its new oil and gas well in Converse County, Wyoming. The Buster well was drilled horizontally into the Niobrara formation. The well showed strong results in its first full month of production, averaging 864 barrels of oil (bopd) per day in November. This production result is higher than that of neighboring wells and meets expectations.

Results to date indicate that well production in Bright Rock's core 20,000 acre land position is repeatable and therefore predictable. There were no significant technical issues during drilling and completion. Costs are expected to be within the estimate and are substantially less than the cost of drilling conducted on the land prior to Bright Rock's acquisition.

Mannheim, 7 December 2021

