Renforth is Drilling Victoria West Nickel/Copper/Cobalt/Zinc Stripped Area at Surimeau District Property in NW Quebec

2 of 3 planned drill holes in the eastern end complete at dips of -45 and -60 degrees, extending visual nickel, copper, cobalt and zinc to 100 vertical metres below the stripped area, confirmed with an XRF

3 holes planned in the western end

1 or 2 holes planned in centre under large intrusive mound

December 7, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that drilling is underway under visual surface nickel, copper, cobalt and zinc mineralization previously stripped at our Victoria West target, within our 260 km2 property, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine in Malartic, Quebec.

"We took the opportunity to immediately follow up on our successful stripping program at Victoria West with a targeted drill program ahead of the holidays in the eastern and the western ends of the stripped area at Victoria West. We are drilling two areas which gave the strongest visual mineralization and XRF field results in our previously announced, recently completed channeling program. It is always a good day when the drill is turning, in this case on one of our battery metals (nickel and cobalt) and sulphide (copper and zinc) targets on our Surimeau District Property, advancing this project, endowed with critical and strategic minerals, as quickly as we can" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Drilling is taking place in the eastern and the western ends of the ~275m stripped strike of the 2.2km mineralized strike which Renforth has drilled within the known 5km strike of the Victoria West target at Surimeau. At each set up three drill holes are being drilled to undercut the surface mineralization at -45, -60 and -80 degrees dip in order to test for continuity of mineralization down dip, which, if successful, may extend mineralization as deep as 120 vertical metres. Renforth also plans to test the centre of the stripped area, where a secondary intrusive separated the main shear zone, this will be done with one or two drill holes.

The best visual mineralization has so far been observed within strongly albitized calc-silicate altered zones within the ultramafics where frequent fine to coarse stringers, disseminations, and occasionally semi-massive sulfides, including pyrite, pyrrhotite, pentlandite, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite. Mineralization in the form of fine to coarse stringers and nodules of sulfide has also been observed in drill core in narrow graphitic bands at the ultramafic-sedimentary contacts.

Current Surimeau District Activities

The following are currently ongoing:

1 - Assay results from the beginning of the trenching/channeling at Victoria West have begun to be received, they will be released at once upon receipt of all the results

2 - Renforth has contracted an EM/Mag survey to cover the entire 20km Victoria West/Colonie magnetic feature and to extend ~4km to the north of Victoria West to include the Lalonde mineralized target.

3 - Drill core sample material is being selected for additional assaying to determine what degree of platinum group element mineralization is present. The only testing for platinum and palladium carried out to date was on the initial surface prospecting samples taken from the Colonie, LaLonde and Victoria West areas in June 2020 which gave positive assay results, demonstrating these metals are present at each location.

Current Parbec Gold Deposit Activities

The following are currently ongoing;

1 - Our deposit model on sections is being updated by our geologists with the results from the >15,000m of drilling completed earlier this year.

2 - This process is highlighting additional sampling which needs to be carried out. As we have previously stated it is difficult to visually assess the presence of gold in Parbec drill core, with rare exception. This leads to areas not being sampled, which we now know need to be sampled based on recent results. We will do the additional sampling as soon as possible. If this sampling results in gold results it will positively impact our deposit model.

3 - Renforth has commenced discussions with a group of consultants who come well recommended, to commence to process of carrying out a structural study at Parbec in order to learn the controls on the magnetic diorite mineralization at Parbec and the diorite splay into the Pontiac.

Historically the East Malartic and Barnat deposits, now part of Canadian Malartic and located ~6.5 km along strike on the Cadillac Break, indicate a close association with magnetic diorite, feldspar porphyries, shear zones and gold trends. Structurally, gold deposits in this environment are controlled by strike slip faults and shear zones which follow varied strikes and dips. Mineralized volumes have been described by various authors as lozenge lenses not always attached to main structures, the gold mineralization is sulfides poor and contained in quartz-carbonate filled fracture systems.1

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

1 excerpted from an internal memo "SUMMARY: The Parbec Project, Malartic: Signature and Targeting", Martin Demers P.Geo (OGQ#770), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this the Lalonde, Surimau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.