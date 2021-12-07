Viva Gold Provides ESG Progress Report for Its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, December 7, 2021 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to provide an update on its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") efforts for its Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah, or Project") located near Tonopah Nevada.

"Viva made significant progress this year in working with its regulators to advance the environmental and social baseline study efforts required to support future Mining Plan of Operations ("MPoO") review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for the Project, and other Nevada State environmental permitting requirements. These efforts demonstrate our focus and commitment to de-risk and add value to Tonopah by moving the Project towards feasibility and permitting. To add to this focus, in July 2021, the Company staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at the project", states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

On March 16, 2021, the Tonopah project team participated in a virtual baseline kickoff meeting with Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") staff, which subsequently resulted in the receipt of a completed Baseline Data Needs Assessment Form ("BNAF") dated May 16, 2021. The BNAF provided guidance from BLM Resource Specialists concerning baseline environmental and study requirements to support NEPA review of a future MPoO. In addition, on March 18, 2021 the Team conducted a virtual meeting with the Nevada Department of Environment Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation ("NDEP BMRR") to present the Project concept and to discuss characterization of groundwater and ore, waste rock and pit wall geochemistry. On the basis of those meetings and the BNAF, the Company has proceeded with contracted baseline surveys:

Initial biological surveys were performed for specific wildlife species in August 2021, the results of which was provided to the BLM in November 2021. Additional biological surveys were not performed in 2021 as the seasonally-appropriate time to conduct those surveys had passed. Viva intends to contract for the additional surveys identified in the BNAF beginning in early 2022 during the seasonally-appropriate time.

In November 2020 a cultural resources re-survey was conducted over the core of the project area. A draft re-survey report has been reviewed by the BLM. A final report is being prepared to incorporate and address the BLM's review comments.

Groundwater level and water quality monitoring events were conducted in December 2020 and February, April, July and October 2021.

Seeps and springs survey and water quality monitoring events were conducted in April, July and October 2021.

Ongoing ore, waste rock and pit wall geochemical characterization continue with initiation of humidity cell tests (HCTs) November 15, 2021. Meteoric Water Mobility Procedure (MWMP) analyses are also scheduled for November. Mineralogy analyses is scheduled to begin during 1Q 2022. The Project's geochemical characterization program incorporates BLM and NDEP BMRR comments following Agency review of the Mine Rock Geochemical Characterization Work Plan.

The 2021 Golden Eagle and Raptor nest aerial survey was completed November 13, 2021 and a final report is expected prior to year end 2021.

This work supplements and updates prior information developed to complete the Environmental Assessment of the Tonopah Project dated December 2003, which subsequently resulted in the issuance of the Exploration Plan of Operations (ExPoO) that the Company is now working under.

James Hesketh, MMSA-QP, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Mr. Hesketh is not independent of the Company; he is an Officer and Director.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold Corp. holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position consisting of approximately 10,500 acres with demonstrated high-grade gold in the ground, on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in western Nevada, 30 kilometers south-east of the world class Round Mountain gold mine. The project has a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 326k ounces at a gold grade of 0.79 grams/tonne and 181k ounces of Inferred resource at 0.67 grams/tonne. Viva is advancing the project towards feasibility and permitting.

Viva is committed to Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize these issues are also important to investors. We strive to operate in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has a tight capital structure with 55.6 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the high-grade Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

