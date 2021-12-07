Hawkmoon Resources Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE: HM, FSE: 966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow through units (each, an "FT Unit") through the issuance of 8,000,000 FT Units at $0.10 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $800,000.

Each FT Unit is composed of one (1) common share (a "Common Share") of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant, each such warrant to entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at $0.12. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the First Tranche towards the 2022 drill program at the Company's Wilson project and for general working capital.

Finder's fees of $69,000 were paid and 690,000 finder's warrants were issued in connection with the First Tranche. GloRes Securities was the lead finder for the First Tranche. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the First Tranche are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact

Branden Haynes

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-817-1595

Email: branden@hawkmoonresources.com