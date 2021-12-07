Patagonia Gold Enters Into A New Agreement With Fomicruz

Vancouver, Dec. 07, 2021 - Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC) announces that it has entered into a new exploration and exploitation agreement with the Provincial State-owned mining company, Fomento Minero de Santa Cruz Sociedad del Estado ("Fomicruz") for certain properties in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, pursuant to which it has granted a net smelter returns royalty. The new agreement complements the corporate reorganization whereby the Company's subsidiaries, Patagonia Gold SA ("PGSA") and Cerro Cazador SA, merged and continued as one legal entity, previously announced in January 2020. The new agreement is expected to facilitate the development of an exploration program for the La Josefina and La Valenciana gold and silver projects. In addition, the agreement includes the option on a new property (the "Abril Project") located adjacent to the Martha mine and plant, which is underexplored.



Highlights of this optimization include:

Executed a new exploration agreement with an exploitation option with Fomicruz for the following three projects: the La Josefina project, the La Valenciana project and the Abril Project (the "Projects").

Executed a net smelter returns royalty agreement, pursuant to which Fomicruz is granted a 2% royalty on the mining properties that it has already contributed to PGSA and on the Abril Project, with the exception of the La Josefina project and the La Valenciana project, where Fomicruz is granted a 5% royalty.

US$5,000,000 commitment to developing an exploration program for the Projects during a 2-year period beginning once the environmental permits for the exploration development of the Projects are obtained.

Fomicruz reduced its interest in PGSA from 10% to 5% in accordance with the restructuring announced in January 2020.

