Bathurst Metals Announces Completion of Financing and DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, December 7, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") announces it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement by the issuance of 2,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for one year from closing of the Offering.

The first tranche of the private placement, for gross proceeds of $250,000.00, was completed on October 25, 2021. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital.

Finders fees in the amount of $24,100.00 were paid on a portion of the Offering.

The Units, common shares, share purchase warrants and shares issued upon exercise of the share purchase warrants are subject to a four month hold period, expiring April 8, 2022.

DTC Eligibility

Further the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our common shares and simplifies the process of trading our common shares in the United States

