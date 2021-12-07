Giga Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference

Vancouver, December 7, 2021 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (OTCQX: HNCKF) (TSXV: GIGA) (FSE: BRR2) announced today that he will be presenting at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2021. The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Giga Metals
Giga Metals Corp. is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, one of the significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga is also exploring for sediment hosted copper deposits in Brazil.
