Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference
Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021
NEW YORK, December 7, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
|
Group Presentation Schedule
(click on co. names below to register & watch)
|
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 (Day 1)
|*All Times EST
|
8:30-9:00
|
u-blox Holding AG (UBXN)
|
|EQONEX (EQOS)
|
Slinger (SLBG)
|
9:15-9:45
|
Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)
|
Culp, Inc. (CULP)
|
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)
|
Mistras Group (MG)
|
10:00-10:30
|
Amesite Inc. (AMST)
|
Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF)
|
VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
|
Charles & Colvard (CTHR)
|
10:45-11:15
|
Moving image Technologies (MiT) (MITQ)
|
CTG (CTG)
|
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)
|
Alico (ALCO)
|
11:30-12:00
|
Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)
|
Trecora Resources (TREC)
|
Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
|
Blue Star (BSFC)
|
12:15-12:45
|
Richardson Electronics (RELL)
|
The Eastern Company (EML)
|
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
|
Luvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU)
|
1:00-1:30
|
HIRE Technologies Inc. (HIRE)
|
Ideal Power (IPWR)
|
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK)
|
Acme United Corporation (ACU)
|
Assure (IONM)
|
ShiftPixy (PIXY)
|
2:30-3:00
|
CVG (CVGI)
|
iSUN (ISUN)
|
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)
|
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (NATR)
|
3:15-3:45
|
Matrix Service Company (MTRX)
|
Aqua Metals (AQMS)
|
Neovasc Inc (NVCN)
|
Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)
|
4:00-4:30
|
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)
|
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)
|
Motus GI Holdings (MOTS)
|
LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)
|
1x1s Only - No Presentation
|
Thursday, December 9th, 2021 (Day 2)
|*All Times EST
|
8:30-9:00
|
Foraco International (FAR)
|
Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI)
|
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)
|
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)
|
9:15-9:45
|
Paltalk (PALT)
|
Tesco (TESS)
|
MEDNOW (MNOW)
|
|
10:00-10:30
|
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)
|
LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)
|
BrainsWay (BWAY)
|
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)
|
10:45-11:15
|
Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCI)
|
ORION Group Holdings, Inc (ORN)
|
GEE GROUP (JOB)
|
Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
|
11:30-12:00
|
|
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
|
|
Real Luck Group (LUCK)
|
12:15-12:45
|
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
|
Daktronics (DAKT)
|
Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)
|
|
1:00-1:30
|
Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR)
|
Superior Drilling Products, Inc (SDPI)
|
POET Technologies, Inc. (POETF)
|
The Arena Group (MVEN)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Tantalus Systems (GRID)
|
|
PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)
|
|
2:30-3:00
|
WidePoint Corporation (WYY)
|
LEAF Mobile Inc. (LEAF)
|
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)
|
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)
|
1x1s Only - No Presentation
|
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (HRTG)
|
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
