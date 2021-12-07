Menü Artikel
Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

07.12.2021  |  Accesswire

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021

NEW YORK, December 7, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule

(click on co. names below to register & watch)

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 (Day 1)
*All Times EST

8:30-9:00

u-blox Holding AG (UBXN)

****

 EQONEX (EQOS)

Slinger (SLBG)

9:15-9:45

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)

Culp, Inc. (CULP)

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Mistras Group (MG)

10:00-10:30

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF)

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

Charles & Colvard (CTHR)

10:45-11:15

Moving image Technologies (MiT) (MITQ)

CTG (CTG)

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Alico (ALCO)

11:30-12:00

Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)

Trecora Resources (TREC)

Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

Blue Star (BSFC)

12:15-12:45

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

The Eastern Company (EML)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)

Luvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU)

1:00-1:30

HIRE Technologies Inc. (HIRE)

Ideal Power (IPWR)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)

1:45-2:15

Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK)

Acme United Corporation (ACU)

Assure (IONM)

ShiftPixy (PIXY)

2:30-3:00

CVG (CVGI)

iSUN (ISUN)

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (NATR)

3:15-3:45

Matrix Service Company (MTRX)

Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Neovasc Inc (NVCN)

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)

4:00-4:30

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)

Motus GI Holdings (MOTS)

LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Thursday, December 9th, 2021 (Day 2)
*All Times EST

8:30-9:00

Foraco International (FAR)

Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI)

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

9:15-9:45

Paltalk (PALT)

Tesco (TESS)

MEDNOW (MNOW)

****

10:00-10:30

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

BrainsWay (BWAY)

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)

10:45-11:15

Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCI)

ORION Group Holdings, Inc (ORN)

GEE GROUP (JOB)

Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

11:30-12:00

****

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

****

Real Luck Group (LUCK)

12:15-12:45

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Daktronics (DAKT)

Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)

****

1:00-1:30

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc (SDPI)

POET Technologies, Inc. (POETF)

The Arena Group (MVEN)

1:45-2:15

Tantalus Systems (GRID)

****

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)

****

2:30-3:00

WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

LEAF Mobile Inc. (LEAF)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (HRTG)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676303/Sidoti-December-Micro-Cap-Virtual-Conference


