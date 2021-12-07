Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021

NEW YORK, December 7, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule (click on co. names below to register & watch) Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 (Day 1) *All Times EST 8:30-9:00 u-blox Holding AG (UBXN) **** EQONEX (EQOS) Slinger (SLBG) 9:15-9:45 Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Culp, Inc. (CULP) Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Mistras Group (MG) 10:00-10:30 Amesite Inc. (AMST) Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Charles & Colvard (CTHR) 10:45-11:15 Moving image Technologies (MiT) (MITQ) CTG (CTG) Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Alico (ALCO) 11:30-12:00 Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) Trecora Resources (TREC) Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Blue Star (BSFC) 12:15-12:45 Richardson Electronics (RELL) The Eastern Company (EML) Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Luvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU) 1:00-1:30 HIRE Technologies Inc. (HIRE) Ideal Power (IPWR) Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 1:45-2:15 Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK) Acme United Corporation (ACU) Assure (IONM) ShiftPixy (PIXY) 2:30-3:00 CVG (CVGI) iSUN (ISUN) Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (NATR) 3:15-3:45 Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Neovasc Inc (NVCN) Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) 4:00-4:30 Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) 1x1s Only - No Presentation Thursday, December 9th, 2021 (Day 2) *All Times EST 8:30-9:00 Foraco International (FAR) Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI) DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) 9:15-9:45 Paltalk (PALT) Tesco (TESS) MEDNOW (MNOW) **** 10:00-10:30 DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) BrainsWay (BWAY) AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) 10:45-11:15 Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCI) ORION Group Holdings, Inc (ORN) GEE GROUP (JOB) Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) 11:30-12:00 **** Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) **** Real Luck Group (LUCK) 12:15-12:45 Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Daktronics (DAKT) Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) **** 1:00-1:30 Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) Superior Drilling Products, Inc (SDPI) POET Technologies, Inc. (POETF) The Arena Group (MVEN) 1:45-2:15 Tantalus Systems (GRID) **** PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) **** 2:30-3:00 WidePoint Corporation (WYY) LEAF Mobile Inc. (LEAF) ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 1x1s Only - No Presentation Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (HRTG) FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

