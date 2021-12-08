Results of the Shareholders Meeting

VAL-D'OR, Qu?bec, Dec. 07, 2021 -- Pershimex Resources Corp. ("Pershimex" or the "Corporation") (TSX Ventures: PRO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Lo?c Bureau, Roger Bureau, Robert Gagnon and Serge M. Racine. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation and approved the continuation of the 10% rolling stock option plan.
For more information, please contact:
Robert Gagnon, President
Tel.: (819) 825-2303
Warning
The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory services provider (as is attributed to this term in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!