St Barbara and Mooseland and Area Community Association Form Partnership Agreement to Support the Local Community

MOOSELAND, Dec. 8, 2021 - Today, St Barbara is pleased to announce it has entered into a Community Partnership Agreement with the Mooseland And Area Community Association (MACA). The partnership formalizes St Barbara's commitment to the local community at its Touquoy Mine and to helping Mooseland thrive and achieve sustainable benefits and outcomes as our neighbour.

St Barbara's Touquoy Mine employs over 300 Nova Scotians. The Mooseland community is located in close proximity to Touquoy Mine. MACA represents the greater Mooseland area residents and campaigns for and implements programs, initiatives and assets for the Mooseland community.

The partnership pledges an initial financial contribution of CAD$75,000, with an annual contribution of CAD$25,000 for at least three years and any additional years that St Barbara is using Mooseland Road for mining operations.

These contributions will be used exclusively for the benefit of the greater Mooseland area, supporting initiatives in the community aligned to progressing, community health and wellbeing, environmental management, economic development and youth education.

St Barbara is a growing gold company with a global outlook. As we strive towards our vision of a brilliant, global mining company that grows sustainably and creates enduring positive impacts, we are guided by our five commitments. One of these commitments is Stronger Communities, under which we work to build meaningful relationships, investing time and energy to work together with our communities.

"At St Barbara, we strive to help our communities, thrive, grow and prosper. Through our agreement with MACA, we are investing collaboratively in the Mooseland area to ensure the community is both enriched by being our neighbour and experiences lasting benefits. This is aligned with our Stronger Communities commitment and our focus on working collaboratively with our community to ensure the best outcomes for all, said Meryl Jones, President Americas, St Barbara.

"The Mooseland And Area Community Association is pleased to reach an agreement with St Barbara on a multi-year Community Partnership Agreement," said Barry Prest, President of MACA. "This agreement will provide resources, over and above the organization's own efforts, that will allow the community to explore, plan, and build shared projects that will benefit both the current and future residents of the greater Mooseland area."

St Barbara's Atlantic Operations in Nova Scotia Canada consists of an open pit Touquoy mine, along with three additional planned projects nearby at Beaver Dam, Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill. Collectively, the operations and projects have an estimated mine life to 2030, supporting more than 1,000 jobs in the province, and with strong exploration potential in the region.

