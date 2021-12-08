Gatling Drilling Identifies Significant Gold Intersections within New Host Target at the Kir Vit Prospect of the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, December 8, 2021 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce the completion of Phase II drilling at the Kir Vit prospect which totaled 5,330 m. Highlights include 1.4 g/t Au over 26.0 m in KV-21-30 within a larger intersection of 0.8 g/t Au over 54.0m, and 4.9 g/t Au over 4.0 m in KV-21-018 . Three mineralization styles have been identified at Kir Vit, indicating a large gold system is present in the area with multiple structural controls. Intersecting new mineralized horizons within the brecciated conglomerate also merits a follow-up program, since it is the largest geological unit at Kir Vit striking over 1 km with widths up to 600 m. Gatling is focused on expanding all mineralized envelopes with Phase III exploration and drilling in 2022.

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "The results of the recently completed 5,000 meter drill program have completely redefined the gold potential of the Kir Vit Prospect at the Larder Gold Project. Initial drilling at Kir Vit outlined promising near-surface gold intercepts near syenitic intrusions and shear-hosted structures in mafic volcanic rocks. The Phase II drilling was partially designed to probe a large, 1 km long by 600 m wide, package of Timiskaming Conglomerates containing hydrothermal breccia structures. The drill intersections in the shear structures yielded high-grade over shorter intervals, while hole KV-21-30 in the conglomerate zone suggests that Kir Vit has more to offer by exhibiting much larger widespread zones than recently discovered. This new mineralized unit, still heavily unexplored, is volumetrically large and will be the focus of our Phase III 2022 drilling at the Kir Vit prospect. We will be outlining our comprehensive exploration budget and program at the Larder Gold Project in early 2022."

Table 1. Phase II Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Rock Type Gold Zone KV-21-018 12.0 16.0 4.0 4.9 Intrusion-Volcanic Contact Intrusion Related Including 15.0 16.0 1.0 7.9 Shear Zone Shear Hosted 39.0 41.0 2.0 1.2 Mafic Volcanics Intrusion Related 91.0 92.0 1.0 1.8 Mafic Volcanics Intrusion Related 95.0 96.0 1.0 1.7 Mafic Volcanics Intrusion Related KV-21-019 25.0 41.0 16.0 0.9 Intrusion-Volcanic Contact Intrusion Related KV-21-020 58.0 65.0 7.0 0.6 Intrusion-Volcanic Contact Intrusion Related KV-21-021 62.0 63.0 1.0 2.9 Mafic Volcanics Intrusion Related KV-21-024 115.5 120.5 5.0 1.0 Conglomerates Conglomerate Hosted KV-21-030 79.5 133.5 54.0 0.8 Conglomerates Conglomerate Hosted Including 88.0 114.0 26.0 1.4 Conglomerates Conglomerate Hosted KV-21-031 250.0 251.5 1.5 2.1 Conglomerates Conglomerate Hosted KV-21-032 3.5 5.0 1.5 1.5 Conglomerates Conglomerate Hosted 19.5 21.0 1.5 2.2 Conglomerates Conglomerate Hosted

** Note true widths are estimated at 60 - 90% of the reported core length interval

Phase II Kir Vit Highlights

Gold at Kir Vit is found in three different mineralization styles. The Phase II drill program at the Kir Vit prospect intersected shear-hosted, conglomerate-hosted, and intrusion-related mineralization styles. NE-SW trending shear structures identified in the 2020 stripping campaign was tested by KV-21-018, which intersected 4.9 g/t Au over 4.0 m including 7.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Figure 3). Intrusion-related gold mineralization is associated with the contact between mafic volcanics and syenitic intrusions, which was encountered in multiple instances at lower grades. Conglomerate-hosted gold was intersected in all 3 holes testing the mineralized trend, including KV-21-030 which uncovered a near-surface gold zone grading 0.8 g/t Au over 54.0 m including 1.4 g/t Au over 26.0 m (Figure 2). This wide intercept has a strong correlation to a specific layer within the conglomerate that exhibits an increase in clast density, matrix mineralization and hydrothermal breccia textures. The conglomerate trend is open along strike and at depth and is a priority for the Phase III program.

Strong correlation between gold values and 3D IP survey. Mineralization at Kir Vit has demonstrated a close association with moderate-high resistivity and moderate chargeability. The 3D IP, along with lidar interpretations, have been instrumental in discovering new gold mineralization trends in both the 2019 and 2021 drill programs (Figure 2 and 3). This correlation will be utilized in Phase III exploration to target other highly prospective zones.

Near Surface Gold Mineralization within the Timiskaming Conglomerate opens northern part of Kir Vit. KV-19-016 and KV-21-030 have each intersected conglomerate-hosted gold mineralization at a 300 m step out. With a strike of over 1 km and a width of 600 m at surface, the Timiskaming conglomerate is a promising target of future exploration (Figure 1). Infill drilling to connect the two holes, utilizing similar geophysical signatures, and further extension of the mineralized footprint within the conglomerate is planned for Phase III.

Phase III Exploration. Gatling will follow up the successful Phase II exploration program with a 2022 Phase III program. The program will consist of 4,000 to 5,000 m of drilling targeting all three gold mineralization styles with a primary focus on the conglomerate trend and select areas for outcrop stripping within the Timiskaming conglomerate. Gatling will continue to utilize the 3D IP survey as well as the Lidar extraction models that help identify areas of structural complexities.

Figure 1. 2021 Kir Vit plan map showing Phase I and II programs that include drilling, geology, assays and untested geophyscial signatures. Kir Vit is located 5 km north of the Cadillac Larder Lake Break, which hosts the Fernland, Cheminis, and Bear deposits.

Figure 2. Cross section of the Timiskaming conglomerate gold zones at the Kir Vit with positive gold correlation to the 3D IP resistivity models

Figure 3. Cross section of the Intrusion related and Shear hosted gold zones at the Kir Vit with positive gold correlation to the 3D IP resistivity and chargeability models

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder project hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The Larder property has a global Mineral Resource Estimate (2021) of 388,000 oz Au Indicated and 933,000 oz Au Inferred gold ounces from both open pit and underground resources. The project is 100% owned by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

