West Mining announces preliminary results of airborne magnetic survey, geological reconnaissance, and prospecting on the Junkers property north-central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Dec. 08, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) announces preliminary results of airborne magnetic survey, geological reconnaissance, and prospecting on the Junkers property north-central British Columbia.



Highlights:

Airborne magnetic survey data provided geological and structural information that served as a context for the mineralization identified by the 2004 field program

Junkers occurrence confirmed with Cu, Ag values recovered from a number of mineralized float samples from talus fan surrounding Junkers showing

A lineament analysis of newly acquired airborne magnetic data indicates structural lineament spatially associated with the Junker mineralization

West Ridge source rocks for gold values from 2004 silt samples in both East and West valleys

Hydrothermal alteration with high elemental concentrations of K, Ba also associated with structural lineament that bisects the West Ridge



"West is very pleased with the field work and results from the program conducted by Iron Mask Exploration Ltd on the Junkers property. It gives the Company an excellent base to move forward, and we will expand on these favourable results with follow-up geophysics and trenching," stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining.

Selected Assays Results from 2021 Exploration Program - Junker Occurrence

TARGET METALS Sample Analytical Cu Au Ag Zn Mo Type Method Notes (%) (gAu/t) (gAg/t) (ppm) (ppm) Grab Cu-OG46 float 1.38 0.1 11.9 4.00 4.28 Grab Cu-OG46 float 2.20 0.0 8.5 <2.00 9.14 Grab Cu-OG46 float 2.29 0.1 5.1 6.00 9.08 Grab Cu-OG46 float 5.53 0.1 24.0 2.00 7.36 Grab ME-MS41 float 0.51 0.0 11.0 5.00 104.50 Grab ME-MS41 float 0.09 0.3 0.8 66.00 26.00 Grab ME-MS41 float 0.05 0.9 1.8 220.00 74.20 Grab ME-MS41 float 0.04 0.2 0.4 31.00 7.12 Grab ME-MS41 float 0.00 <0.02 0.0 52.00 0.71

The Junkers property is an early stage, grass roots prospect located centered 207 km southeast of Dease Lake and 285 km southwest of Fort Nelson in a remote and largely unexplored region of northcentral British Columbia. Historical exploration on the property consists of one geochemical sampling and prospecting field program conducted in 2004. The field work was initiated to follow-up a single 1995 RGS silt survey sample which returned 175 ppb Au from a north draining stream, central to the claims.

The 2004 was successful in discovery of the "Junkers occurrence" (MinFile Number 94E 299), copper, lead, silver bearing hydrothermal "Au quartz veins".

Several other float samples taken on the Junkers property in 2004 assayed between 1 and 4.1 grams per tonne gold.

The Junkers Occurrence

The Junkers occurrence is located 5 kilometres east of Junkers Creek, southeast of Chuckachida Lake in the southwestern quadrant of the property and is described as a sample of pyritic quartz vein sub crop yielded 0.1 per cent copper and 1.08 grams per tonne gold. In addition, a sub crop sample containing thin quartz stringers with pyrite yielded 0.2 per cent lead and 8.64 grams per tonne silver, underlain by Lower to Middle Jurassic marine sedimentary and volcanic rock of the Hazelton Group/Toodoggone.

Airborne Survey

High resolution helicopter-borne gradient magnetic survey flown over the Junker survey block flown in July 2021. The commissioning of the survey was initiated to aid in mapping lithology, structure, and alteration and provide enhanced definition of near-surface anomalies.

The magnetic survey data indicated two strong magnetic anomalies that closely conform to the orientation of the East and West ridges. These strong magnetic responses are likely due to the volume of magnetic rocks exposed in the razor-backed ridges that reach elevations of up to 2200m and bounded by sheer cliff faces.

A lineament analysis of the magnetic data was more informative as lineations appear to be spatially associated with anomalous mineralization identified in 2004. This is apparent particularly in the case of the Junkers occurrence where a north-northwest tending linear structural element transects the West ridge creating an erosional rift that transects the West ridge and is the source of the talus fan that contains float samples with high Cu, Ag grades collected as part of the 2021 program. Further, the linear element is spatially associated anomalous 2004 samples in the West valley.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Geological Reconnaissance and Prospecting Field Program

The objective of the 2021 field work program was to ground truth the results of a re-interpretation of the distribution of the Junkers occurrence and other anomalous mineralization and alteration described from the 2004 program.

In addition to the 9 float samples collected during the 2021 program and reported in this release, a test line of contour sampling was also completed on the east flank of the West Ridge. The Company is currently awaiting analytical result for these samples.

Recommendation for 2022 program

The results 2021 program warrant additional field work to advance exploration targeting. This program should include geological and structural mapping, and contour sampling particularly on the northern and southern ends of the West Ridge where the geology is exposed in cross section. Further processing and analysis of the airborne data should also be undertaken to provide additional detail with respect to the structural setting in the area of the Junkers occurrence.

Andrew Lee Smith, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred at a cut off of 0.25 g/t Au contained within the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

Chief Executive Officer

nick@westminingcorp.com

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.