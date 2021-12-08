Sierra Madre Commences Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, December 8, 2021 - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM, OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares will commence trading on December 8, 2021 on the OTCQB under the symbol "SMDRF". Sierra Madre's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SM".

Alex Langer, President & CEO of Sierra Madre stated, "We have seen increasing US retail and institutional interest in our Company since listing on the TSXV earlier this year. We already have a sizeable US based shareholder base and intend to increase liquidity and interest south of the border by making it easier for potential US shareholders to buy shares on a US exchange."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading, greater liquidity, and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMDRF/overview

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

